Those who have seen KGF Chapter 1, you would've seen how the story ended with Rocking Star Yash aka Rocky separating Garuda's head from his body. It was not revealed whether Garuda's bodyguard, Vanaram, will fight for the throne or pledge his alliance with Rocky who is now in power of the Kolar Gold Fields.

There have been a lot of theories about KGF 2 and how the story will unfold in the sequel. And if fan theories are anything to go by, Rocky may die at the conclusion.

It is pretty certain that like KGF Chapter 1, veteran actor Anant Nag will begin the narration of KGF 2 talking about how Rocky came into power and turned Garuda's slaves into employees. There's no prize for guessing that the people who were saved by Rocky will worship him as their demigod.

Rocky to fight Adheera, Inayat and Kamal in major battles

Now here's comes the part when Garuda's uncle Adheera (which will be essayed by Sanjay Dutt) will come forward to claim Garuda's throne and assests after his death. And undoubtedly, Rocky and Adheera will come face-to-face to fight for their respective reasons.

Not to forget that the intentions of Garuda's younger brother Virat is also unclear. Then there is Dubai-based don Inayat khaleel who is also eyeing on capturing the gold mines. There is a possibility of Rocky getting involved in three major fights against Adheera, Inayat and Kamal who also liked Reena and wanted to be with her.

Rocky's death is inevitable

At the end of KGF Chapter 1, Ramika Sen orders the Army to wipe out the biggest criminal of India and the next moment we were shown a glimpse of Rocky standing there. The year shown was 1981 which hints at Rocky becoming the biggest kingpin of the underworld who now owns KGF wiping out all his enemies since 1978.

And since Rocky might have to face three major fights, he might get support from Rajendra Desai, Andrews and Shetty to defeat the enemies. But at the end, Rocky has to die as director Prashanth Neel had hinted in the trailer of KGF Chapter 1 itself, "The ending, to all great stories is written by destiny."

Also if you could recall, Rocky had promised his mother that he will die as one of the most powerful and rich person in the world. But will Rocky die in KGF 2? Let's wait and watch.