The buzz around KGF 2 has been tremendous ever since the first poster of the film featuring Rocking Star Yash was unveiled online. The makers have been taking extra efforts to give their audience a larger than life cinematic experience. For which, they have been trying to keep things under wraps until now.

Pictures and videos of Yash shooting for KGF 2 have been leaked online. It was reported that KGF 2 has reached its final schedule and a few portions of Yash and Srinidhi are being shot in Mysuru. The leaked pictures and videos show Yash donning a red and black suit sporting his bearded look while walking inside The Infosys' Global Education Centre in Mysore. Yash can also be seen discussing things with the film's unit.

KGF 2 will be bigger than Baahubali

And since fans have been eagerly waiting for KGF 2 teaser to release online, the leaked pictures and videos of Rocking Star Yash have now raised the bars of their anticipation.

Not just that, die-hard fans of KGF franchise have been flooding the social media saying that KGF 2 will be a bigger hit than Prabhas' Baahubali franchise. They have been drawing comparison between KGF and Baahubali saying that Yash starrer was quite raw with minimal VFX while Baahubali was all about the visual effects that made it look larger than life.

And since the buzz around KGF 2 after the success of KGF 1 is tremendous, there's a possibility that KGF 2 might outperform KGF 1 and become the highest grossing movie in Sandalwood.

If the reports are to be believed, the last shooting schedule of KGF 2 will be shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City.