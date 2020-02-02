The curtains for the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be dropped on Sunday, 2 February. The grand finale of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show will be aired between 7 pm and 11 pm with three contestants – Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap - entering the last stage of the reality show.

The show had the participation of 20 contestants like Gurulingaswamy, Ravi Belagere, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Kuri Prathap, Jai Jagadish, Sujatha Satyanarayan, RJ Prithvi, Vasuki Vaibhav, Rakha Somashekhar, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Raju Thalikote, Chaitra Kottur, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Kishan Bilagali, Chandan Achar, Priyanka Shivanna, Harish Raj and Bhoomi Shetty.

From 20 contestants, it came to five contestants – Deepika Das, Vasuki Vaibhav, Shine Shetty, Bhoomi Shetty and Kuri Prathap. Two contestants like Deepika and Bhoomi were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 in the episode aired on Saturday, 1 February.

The winner of Sudeep-hosted show will be announced on Sunday's episode. Here, we bring you the live coverage from the event. Stay tuned: