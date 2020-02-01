The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 will be aired this weekend with the first part to be telecast on Saturday, 1 February. There are five contestants like Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav, Deepika Das, Kuri Prathap and Bhoomi Shetty who have entered the last stage of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Who wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7? Here is what our poll says

The International Business Times had conducted a poll to understand the audience's poll. 1000s of our readers took part in the survey and voted for their favourite contestants. So, who will emerge victorious in the seventh season?

Going by the poll, it is none other than Shine Shetty. The actor has got the highest percentage of votes from our readers. Well, he has emerged victorious by a huge margin by securing 54.11 percentage of votes. His nearest competitor is Kuri Prathap, who has secured 32.19 percentage of votes.

Although Kuri Prathap was leading initially in the poll, Shine Shetty dominated thereafter and took the top position in the poll. If this is true, then, Shine Shetty will be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 and Kuri Prathap will be the runner-up.

Vasuki Vaibhav, who had done well in tasks, is at the third position. He has got 5.82 percentage of votes, while Deepika Das is at the fourth place by garnering 4.45 percentage of votes. Bhoomi Shetty has ended at the fifth position by getting just 3.42 percentage of votes.

The Bigg Boss Kannada poll clearly indicates that Vasuki, Deepika and Bhoomi are not serious contenders to lift the trophy. And the actual competition is between Shine Shetty and Kurti Prathap.

Will this prediction turn true? We have to wait some more time to know it.

Two Elimination

In the first part of the grand finale to be aired on Saturday, Sudeep is expected to evict two contestants. In the end, three contestants will be vying for the trophy and Rs 50 lakh prize.