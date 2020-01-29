With Harish Raj's mid-week elimination on the episode aired on Tuesday, 28 January, Bhoomi Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das and Vasuki Vaibhav have entered the grand finale which will be held on Sunday, 2 February. [Crawl down to cast your vote]

Vasuki Vaibhav is the first contestant to enter the last stage of the reality show by earning the "ticket to finale." In yesterday's episode, Harish Raj was shown the door. His 100-odd-day journey has finally come to an end. However, his fans are not happy to see his eviction as they believe that he deserved a spot in the finale. Check out select-few response of his fans below:

SwalpaMyTalk: Harish is really talented, made his characters very memorable. He was friendly, funny and he never let anyone walk over him. His desperation to be liked and respected, his pettiness and hypocrisy reared at times. He didn't deserved unceremonious eviction. Wish him well #bbk7

Abhilash MJ: All the best harish sir very talented person, but elimination process was very bad it insult to the talent, instead he may eliminate early at least, we feel that elimination process ok but this type of elimination made us heart felt made us tears. Instead all top 6 contestants made into final they made elimination is better. All the best to shine, kuri prathap, vasuki, deepika, bhoomika. Shine or kuri may be the winner. We miss u big boss.

Likhit Gowda: Well deserved candidate more than Deepika and kuri.. seriously real entertainer.. genuine person after shine but well played Harish Raj:-)

Nimma movies ginta hecchu connect agidira ppls ge.. ille gedri neevu..

Now no competition at all Shine will be the winner of this season.. genuine person with looks and attitude he has everything.. shineshetty:-)

Laxmikant Dharmakare Puttu: Harish Sir out but Biggboss it's wrong decision.. Bhoomi out agbekittu it's totally wrong Biggboss Mosa idu....

Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

