Superstar Yash is busy promoting his upcoming – KGF Chapter 2. From events to conferences, the film is making quite some buzz. Amid all this, Yash sat down for an interview with a leading website and film critic for a long chat about his film. However, on being questioned about south cinemas and their "relatability" with the masses, Yash had a strong response.

The question

The film critic asked him, "Actors like Ayushman Khurana, Rajkumar Rao, and Vikrant Massey created their own genre. These people always have films that show ordinary men put in extraordinary circumstances, but always are relatable. How are these anti-gravity movies (South Indian Movies) going to be relatable with a larger-than-life hero?"

The crisp response

"I don't understand how it shall not be relatable. My question is- relatable to whom? and how many? Is this something relatable to the small town people? Or the masses? Or people who are going through a lot of difficulties in daily life? All of our movies (previous movies) were relatable enough. Most of the time in our movies, we try to consolidate the whole thing and put a situation where someone has to achieve something to meet the purpose," Metrosaga quoted Yash saying.

The report further said, "For me, KGF is a story of a mother, who has really suffered in her life and she wants her son to be rich by the time he dies. So that is the relatable point for the entire masses. Only those who are privileged, that is the 1% of them who has everything, might not relate. But Most of us who really want to work hard and want to achieve everything in life have to give it all. That itself is the biggest relatable aspect of KGF: Chapter 2. And the design around it is a little entertainment that people deserve."