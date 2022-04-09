KGF Chapter 2 is getting bigger and better every day. Yash and his team are on a nationwide tour to promote the action thriller. Meanwhile, it looks like the dark entertainer is taking the Baahubali route in terms of bookings. According to reports, the film has set an extraordinary prerelease buzz across the nation.

In an interview with DNA, trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, "KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version will do approximately Rs 30-33 crore nett on day 1. Overall it will be gross, only Hindi is measured in the nett. If you include other languages Telugu, Tamila and Kannada, there's a good possibility of Rs 90 crore gross on day 1 (all India)."

Amar Laykar of PVR Cinemas also revealed the same in a press note, "KGF set for an explosive weekend! The film has seen massive booking at our properties. Post-Pandemic KGF is ready to set new records. We at PVR are super excited for this MONSTER."

Meanwhile, Cinepolis India also shared the same view. Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinépolis India, said, "Seems like the KGF wave is all set to take over the country yet again with its chapter 2, the advances of the movie indicate a mammoth opening day, Cinepolis was one of the first cinema chains to open advances and we are confident that KGF Chapter 2 will find it's placed right up there with the biggest franchise movies."

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is one of the most awaited Indian films. The sequel also has Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The film, which is hitting screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, will grace theatres on April 14 clashing with Vijay's Beast.

With RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have set the bars extremely high. The film is marching towards the 1,000 crore mark and is still going strong at the box office. It would be interesting to know whether Rocky Bhai can repeat similar box office magic.