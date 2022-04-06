Looks like Vijay's Beast is headed to trouble. With just a few days ahead of the release, the Tamil Nadu Muslim League Party has reportedly sought a ban on the film for its islamophobic content. It has been learnt that Vijay's Beast will revolve around the hero fighting terrorists to save citizens. The group is not happy with the portrayal of Muslims as terrorists. The organisation has also written a letter to the state's home secretary stating "Tamil films often show Muslims as the fundamentalists and the main cause of all communal problems." They also requested the ministry to look into the matter immediately.

Interestingly, the Kuwait government banned the release of the film for the same reason. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala shared the news on Twitter, he wrote, "#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait. The reason could be the Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence. Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait. Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region."

Interestingly, Beast is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who also happens to be a part of the DMK family. Vijay's much-anticipated Beast trailer has garnered a whopping 4 crore views and is going strong. From the trailer, it looks like Vijay will play the role of an undercover RAW agent Veeraraghavan, who entangles in a hostage situation when terrorists hijack a mall. He then routes on a mission to save innocent lives. Selvaraghavan will play the negotiator between the government and terrorists.

Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and the film is all set to grace screens on April 13., Anirudh is the music director while the star cast also includes Yogi Babu, Aparna Das and others. While the trailer was thrilling to watch, what caught the attention of many was the masked villain. The film will hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. In Hindi alone, the film will release on 700 screens, which is a huge number for any South Indian star. The film will be clashing with Yash's KGF 2, which has huge expectations across the nation. Interestingly, Vijay has a huge fan following in Karnataka too.