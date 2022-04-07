Hombale Films started off KGF movie as a one-part film. As the project progresses, Yash sensed the potential in project and pushed the makers to dub it in multiple languages. Then, the makers realized that the story can be told in two parts.

Four years after the release of the first part, the second instalment in the KGF franchise is ready for release. Thanks to the success of the KGF: Chapter 1, there is a massive expectation riding on the sequel.

Even as the count down has started for the release of KGF 2 on April 14, the speculations around the third part have started.

Are makers Planning to Extend The Story Beyond 2 Parts?

The makers had earlier claimed that KGF was a two-part film. However, it now looks like there is a possibility of the makers doing the third part in the franchise.

At a press meet, Prashanth Neel was asked whether KGF 3 was on the cards. Well, the director neither denied nor admitted that they plan for the third instalment.

Neel's Answer

"At this stage, our focus is on the KGF 2. I don't want to say anything about it. I want you people to watch and say whether it deserves it or not," he said in Chennai.

Neel's answer is seen as an admission by many that he is keeping the story open for the third instalment. However, some feel that he might have said it to generate more buzz around the film and build curiosity around Yash and Srinidhi Shetty's film.

The same question had arisen in Mumbai press meet a day ago and the makers had smartly avoided talking about it.

Nonetheless, the fans have to wait till April 14 to get clarity on whether there will be KGF 3.

The second part has got bigger and better after Sanjay Dutt and Raveen Tandon were signed to play key roles.