Despite Covid-19 continuing to create unfavourable conditions for film business, there are plenty of big-ticket pan-India movies lined up to hit the screens in 2022. Tamil, Telugu and Kannada filmmakers are eagerly trying to expand their markets by either dubbing or simultaneously releasing films in multiple languages.

We have compiled a list of movies which will have a pan-Indian release in 2022:

RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is the first among the many which will release worldwide in multiple languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Like the Baahubali series, the filmmaker left no stone unturned to market the movie in other languages including in Bollywood.

The movie, which has Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt in the leads, will release on 7 January. It is a period drama and fictional account of about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Radhe Shyam

A week later, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic period drama will release in theatres (January 14). Radha Krisha Kumar-directed flick has Bhagyashree of Maine Pyar Kiya fame. Like his previous two flicks – Baahubali series and Saaho – the latest flick too has garnered a lot of hype.

KGF 2

Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most-awaited pan-Indian movies of 2022. It is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1. The film has Sanjay Dutt in an important role.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on 14 April. The movie tells the story of the up and rise of a gangster who went on to become the most powerful person in the world.

Salaar

Salaar is also produced by the makers of KGF and they had earlier announced that the Prabhas and Shruti Haasan-starrer would release on April 14. Will the two big pan-India movies from the same banner be released on the same day? Quite unlikely. The new release date of release might be revealed soon.

Adipurush

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush is a mythological movie based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. Kriti Sanon is the female lead in the movie, directed by Om Raut. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on 11 August.

Fighter/Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey's Fighter aka Liger will be out on August 25. It is a sports-action flick which is presented by Karan Johar in Bollywood. Noted Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has directed the movie.

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Mani Ratnam's ambitious movie Ponniyin Selvan: I will be out in 2022, but the release plans have not been revealed yet. It has an ensemble cast comprising Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan among others.

It is a historical fiction film based on the novel of the same name. It is a mega-budget flick which will be released in multiple languages.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is the most-delayed project in recent years. It has been delayed for multiple reasons. The Shankar-directorial is expected to release in 2022.

The sequel to Shankar's blockbuster Indian has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles.