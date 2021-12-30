KRK is at it again. After taking several potshots at the team of Kabir Khan's 83, KRK has a word of caution for SS Rajamouli. KRK warns Rajamouli to remove Alia Bhatt from the project – RRR or face obstacles. He called Alia "bad luck" and called her the reason behind the film's delay. He wants Rajamouli to think about removing Alia through editing.

KRK targets Alia Bhatt

"Sir @ssrajamouli your film #RRR could have released without any problem at all, if Panauti Alia is not in your film. You did the big mistake by giving her very small role also. Still you do have chance to edit her role. Think about it seriously sir," known for his notorious tweets, KRK said.

This comes barely a few days after KRK had called Alia a flop actor. "Alia Bhatt is having exactly 5minutes role in film #RRR, So I can't understand, why she is running here & there with the star cast of the film to promote it. Oh okay okay, she wants to become famous by showing that she is a part of #RRR because she is big time flop now," he had tweeted.

Netizens school KRK

Several Alia Bhatt fans and netizens have lashed out at KRK ever since. Many have reminded him of the legal suits that were filed on him and many have accused him of spreading hatred and negativity on social media.

As per reports, Alia Bhatt charged Rs 9 crore for her role as "Sita" in RRR. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR took home a massive Rs 45 crore each.