Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently took off for a ringing in New Year's at an undisclosed location. It has almost been a ritual for Ranbir and Alia to celebrate New Year together at some holiday destination. A video of Ranbir and Alia at the airport, heading for their flight has gone viral. And going by their body language, fans have theories.

Ranbir and Alia could be seen getting off from their car and moving towards the first check-in. However, netizens felt there was something off between the two. "Both look so disinterested in each other," said one user. "Nowadays Alia looks soo distant and uninterested around Ranbir," said another user.

Netizens think otherwise

"Am I the only one who see different behaviour of Alia around Ranbir? Alia wasnt like this before. She waa always smiling and happy around ranbir," asked a netizen. "verge of breaking up? Since last few times they spotted together Aliaa doesnt look happy. She was always happy around ranbir. Now its like she is forced to stay with ranbir," asked another user.

On the other hand, there were many who accused Alia of copying Deepika Padukone's style. "Alia copies everything of Deepika expressions dressing sense," wrote one user. "She tries to dress like #deepikapadukone u can through her photos," opined another one. "No style of her own, copies Deepika desperately," said another user.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to come together for their first film together – Brahmastra. The two grabbed eyeballs with their crackling chemistry at the teaser launch of the film.