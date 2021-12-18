Alia Bhatt keeps making headlines for all the right and wrong reasons. While the actress constantly remains in news for her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, the diva is currently grabbing the spotlight for her role in RRR. As the trailer of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR dropped online, netizens were impressed with Alia's power-packed performance.

When Alia touched director inappropriately

Alia keeps making news every time she comes for a film's trailer release or promotion. And something similar happened when she was promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Directed by Shashank Khaitan the film also starred Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla. And it was in 2017, at the trailer launch of the film that Alia accidentally touched the director's private part.

While Alia didn't realize what had happened, Shashank quickly held Alia's hand. He also changed his position and stood behind her for a brief period. The video had gone viral and remained one of Alia Bhatt's oops moments. Alia also came under the spotlight when she came to promote the teaser of Brahmastra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor recently.

Alia gets emotional

Ranbir Kapoor called Alia Bhatt "hot" on the stage and even answered a question on when the two would get married. Though the film was announced in 2014 and was supposed to release in 2016, it has taken it almost nine years to finally release.

Now, Brahmastra would finally release in September, 2022. Talking at the teaser launch, Alia Bhatt had said, "This has been such a long journey. It is a big day for us. I am shaking."