Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is now in the clear. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID-19 safety protocols when she flew to New Delhi for Karan Johar's dinner party. BMC has clarified that the actor already had a negative COVID-19 test report before she went to Delhi, hence she did not require to be under quarantine.

This clarification by BMC comes amid backlash that Alia Bhatt traveled to Delhi for a film shoot and breached rules of quarantine. Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested positive after attending a dinner party at Karan Johar's residence. Several contacts of the actors, including Kareena Kapoor's maid, Seema Khan's son and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive.

Karan Johar releases statement

Following the incident, Karan Johar released an official statement, confirming that he and his family have all tested negative.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! Infact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city.. Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all."