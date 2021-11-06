Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) While the world was absorbed in the festivities and lights of Diwali, Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave their fans a spellbinding surprise as they went official with their relationship.

The two earlier have been rumoured to be dating with Alia also being a part of many gatherings of the Kapoor family but, it has either been under the wraps or hasn't been stated explicitly. But, Alia's post on Diwali put all rumours to rest.

The actress took to her Instagram as she shared a few pictures on the occasion of Diwali. She captioned the first set of pictures as, "Some light...Happy Diwali".

However, it was the next picture that the fans left pleasantly surprised. The actress put up a picture of herself hugging Ranbir with both of them smiling ear-to-ear. Taking the thread from her last caption, she wrote, "& some love .. Happy Diwali". Both Ranbir and Alia chose to don the shades of blue on the festive occasion. Many film personalities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar and Anaita Shroff Adajania put up love reactions under the couple's picture.

With the actors going official about their relationship, it won't be too long before the wedding bells start ringing for them.