Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus. Along with Kareena, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor have also tested positive. One of Kareena Kapoor's domestic help has also tested positive. BMC has alleged that Kareena might be a "super spreader" as she has flouted covid norms.

BMC fears Kareena might be super spreader

BMC, in a statement, said Kareena "has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out how many people did come in contact with." ANI quoted BMC saying, "The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her."

Kareena breaks the news

Kareena broke the news on social media and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

As per reports, it was at Karan Johar's intimate dinner party attended by the stars of "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" and Kareena Kapoor's squad where they contracted the virus. ANI reported BMC saying that Kareena's family is not co-operating with contact tracing and were not given clear answers on Saif Ali Khan's whereabouts.

Karan Johar issues statement

Karan Johar, meanwhile, has also issued a statement. "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them," he wrote.

" To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly... My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all."