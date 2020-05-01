Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have been setting the examples of their friendship for ages. From casting Kareena in the iconic character of 'Poo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to being Bollywood's gossip mongers, KJO and Bebo have surely given some friendship goals.

Coming from prestigious Bollywood families, Karan and Kareena have known each other for ages. Their impeccable chemistry can be seen every time they come together. But in the end, they are human and sometimes things go off track in every relationship, including friendship.

Yes, you read it right. Though we have spotted Karan and Kareena showering love at each other on every occasion, there was a time when this Bollywood BFF duo was not talking to each other.

In 2017, when Karan Johar's book An Unsuitable Boy was released, it highlighted the changing equation of KJo and Kajal and gathered a lot of headlines. In the same book, it has been disclosed that once Karan and Kareena were not talking terms for nine months in 2002.

Karan Johar and Kareena fight

As per the report by First Post, in 2002, when Karan offered Kal Ho Na Ho to Kareena, before Preity Zinta, Kareena turned down the role after asking for a heavy amount of money. Recalling the incident, Karan wrote in his book, "She (Kareena) asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli.

"She said, 'Aditya Chopra's assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar's assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either'," he added.

Karan continues, "The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge's release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, 'Sorry'."

We didn't speak for almost a year: Karan

Karan went on to explain how Kareena was constantly ignoring his calls and wrote, "I was very hurt. I told my father, 'Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, 'We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties.

Although later he realized that it was very idiotic and she (Kareena) was a kid, a decade younger than Karan Johar.

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar patch-up

After sailing through the storm for nine months, the ship of their friendship came ashore when Karan's father, Yash Johar was diagnosed with cancer. Kareena called and became a support for his long lost friend.

Karan wrote, "We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, 'I heard about Yash uncle.' She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, 'I love you and I am so sorry I haven't been in touch. Don't worry'."

After that, there was no turning point and breaches in their friendship. Kareena and Karan have worked together in several movies including Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Bombay Talkies, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, We Are Family, Kurbaan, Good Newwz and Bebo will soon be seen in Takkht.