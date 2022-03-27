The wait is finally over, and the most anticipated trailer of KGF Chapter 2 has been released. The trailer is released in five languages, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Prashant Neil, this movie stars Rocking Star Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

KGF Chapter 2 trailer: Violence everywhere

As expected, the trailer of KGF Chapter 2 is a well-made clip with stunning shots and an impeccable background score.

The trailer initially introduces the character of Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt. And at the end, Rocky Bhai enters the scene in his usual swag and style.

In the very first scene, Rocky Bhai says, "Violence, Violence, Violence. I do not like violence. But violence likes me."

Rocking Star Yash rocks in the trailer

As expected, the trailer is loaded with various scenes that elevate the overall hype of the movie. The trailer of KGF Chapter 2 indicates that this sequel will be bigger and more powerful than its prequel.

Yash, as usual, stole the show with his charismatic screen presence. The actor who is now known as Rocky Bhai among his fans assures that the film will have ample doses of entertainment and action.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon put up a promising show in the trailer. Audiences are now eagerly waiting to see Sanjay Dutt and Yash locking horns on the screen.