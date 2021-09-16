Rocking Star Yash reportedly returned the remuneration that he took to act in Kirataka 2 to producer Jayanna. In fact, the actor has paid the amount with interest as he went on to work with KGF 2.

Kirtaka 2 Stalled

Yash had commenced Kirataka 2 and the shooting was held for about 20 days. It was delayed as the makers of KGF franchise insisted on commencing the sequel without a delay.

Originally, the makers of KGF 2 had no plans to shoot the movie immediately after the release of the first instalment. As a result, Kirtaka 2 was put on hold.

Yash wanted to complete KGF 2 at the earliest and re-start Kirataka in 2020 itself. However, his plans went haywire due to the Covid-19.

How Much Did Rocky Bhai Return to Producer?

Since Jayanna has waited too long, Yash decided to return the remuneration with interest. If the rumours in the tinsel town have to be believed, the Rocking Star has paid Rs 13 crore to Jayanna.

"Although I asked him not to return the amount, Yash wanted to pay back the amount as he wanted us not to suffer losses," she added.

Nonetheless, it is not clear whether he has walked out of the project.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Yash was approached for Bollywood film Laal Kaptaan. The period film, directed by Navdeep Singh, was funded by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yello Productions.

However, Yash turned down the offer. Later, Saif Ali Khan was approached and he took up the flick.

On the other hand, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is scheduled for release in April 2022. The second part has become bigger and better with Sanjay Dutt and Raveen Tandon playing important roles in the film.