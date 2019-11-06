OnePlus TVs challenged the premium TV makers Samsung, Sony and LG by offering a cheaper alternative without compromising on top-notch features, design and configuration. Now, another Chinese company is bringing the next wave of disruption to the industry as it responds to OnePlus through a series of new premium TV models at an even affordable price point.

Xiaomi's event in China garnered global interest as it unveiled the world's first 108MP penta camera phone and six new TVs. The all-new Mi TV 5 series introduced regular and "Pro" models in three screen sizes each. But what truly sets the new TVs apart from the existing Mi TV lineup is the display, leveraging Samsung's Quantum Dot technology.

Xiaomi's Mi TV 5 Pro is made up of three models, differentiated by their screen sizes 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. All these models have 4K QLED panels with high style quotient featuring ultra-sleek bezels and profile. The Mi TV 5 Pro support 108 percent NTSC colour gamut as well as HDR10+.

As previously confirmed, the Mi TV 5 Pro models are powered by 12nm Amlogic T972 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The non-Pro variants have 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

In case you're wondering about the audio setup, the Mi TV 5 Pro comes with two full-range speakers on either side, two composite speakers and a sub-woofer on the center. There's Dolby Atmos and DTS Surround. Like all Mi TVs, the Mi TV Pro, as well as the non-Pro models, have PatchWall interface.

While Xiaomi hasn't seemingly cut any corners, the pricing of the Mi TV 5 is a steal. In China, the Mi TV 5 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 37,500) for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch and 75-inch variants cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 50,000) and CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs 1 lakh). If Xiaomi could replicate the same pricing in India, the Mi TV 5 Pro will give its rivals a run for their money. The Mi TV 5 is cheaper than the Pro, starting at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) for 55-inch model, CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 40,000) for 65-inch and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs 80,000) for the largest 75-inch variant.

Xiaomi only recently launched the Mi TV 4 series in India. The company might not launch Mi TV 5 in India immediately, but we can surely expect the new TVs to arrive sooner than later.