Xiaomi Mi TV range has been quite popular, being the go-to choice for most affordable shoppers in India. By keeping the price quotient in check, the Chinese tech company has managed to set records in the affordable TV space. But the recent launch of OnePlus TV redirected people's focus towards the premium segment and Xiaomi isn't going to remain silent.

Xiaomi's next big event is scheduled for November 5 in China, where it will reveal a range of products, including the anticipated Mi CC9 Pro, which will bear the title for world's first 108MP penta camera setup. At the event, Xiaomi is also going to unveil Mi TV 5 series, which will be pitted directly against OnePlus TVs along with Samsung and LG QLED TVs.

If you haven't got the hint, the biggest upgrade in the Mi TV 5 will be the QLED panel, the strong USP of OnePlus TV 55 Q1 series [Review]. The panel will be provided by Samsung and boast 4K resolution, which will have NTSC colour gamut coverage of 108 percent. This marks a significant shift for Xiaomi TVs, which have only been using LCD panels so far.

QLED... but at what cost?

Samsung Quantum Dot panel has received huge praise from critics for its brilliant picture quality. In fact, it was one of the standout features in OnePlus TVs. By using LCD panels in Mi TVs, Xiaomi managed to keep the cost at a bare minimum. It remains to be seen how the company plans to balance the scales with such an expensive upgrade.

Xiaomi TVs have been so popular in India during the Diwali festive season sale that the company sold 5 lakh units in just 24 hours. While a great combination of features and specifications take huge credit in the success of Mi TVs, the pricing has been hard to match by its rivals.

Xiaomi launched three new 4K TVs in India in September, with prices starting at 24,999 for a 43-inch model and going all the way up to Rs 54,999 for a 65-inch model. Will Xiaomi be able to match such aggressive pricing for its QLED 4K Mi TV 5 is yet to be known.

Mi TV 5: What we know

Xiaomi doesn't shy away from teasing its products before the official launch. The company has revealed some key specs of the Mi TV series 5, which has confirmed there will be an Amlogic T972 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 8K video playback support. In addition, one teaser revealed that there will be MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology for smoother motion along with HDR10+ support.

There's no word on how soon we can expect the Mi TV 5 series to arrive in India, considering it only released the Mi TV 4 less than a month ago. But Xiaomi has considered India as a stronghold market and we can expect the new TVs to arrive sooner than later. Stay tuned for updates.