Xiaomi unveiled a wide range of smart products at its event in Bengaluru on Tuesday, bringing to the masses an affordable range of smart TVs, a new fitness tracker, a water purifier and a motion-activated night light. All these products were launched with competitive pricing, putting Xiaomi at an advantage over other brands.

Xiaomi's Smart Living 2020 theme was justified by the products unveiled at the event today. The Chinese brand introduced four new smart TVs with the idea to bring 4K for everyone or at the least a big smart TV in every household. Xiaomi's Mi TV 4X comes in three sizes, 65-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch, all of which have a 4K HDR panel. But there was also a 40-inch Mi TV 4A with a Full HD display for the budget-conscious shoppers.

Xiaomi's biggest 65-inch Mi TV 4X is priced at Rs 54,999, the 50-inch Mi TV 4X costs Rs 29,999 and the 43-inch Mi TV 4X is priced at Rs 24,999. The Mi TV 4A is the cheapest of the lot, costing just Rs 17,999. All TVs go on sale via Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores starting at 12 noon on September 29. However, the flagship 65-inch model will be available on pre-order from September 29 midnight.

In terms of what the consumers get at such competitive pricing, all four models come with Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) calibration for brighter display, 20W output speakers with DTS-HD, PatchWall 2.0, Android TV 9 with Google Assistant, world's first Data Saver feature to help users stream using mobile hotspot and finally Netflix, Prime Video and Hungama support. All these TVs have use LED panels, which has helped Xiaomi save cost by avoiding OLED or QLED.

But the Smarter Living 2020 event wasn't all about TVs. The Mi Band 4 was also launched and it is priced at Rs 2,299. There are several upgrades in the Mi Band 4 compared to Mi Band 3, which suggests the price hike.

Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen, 5ATM water resistance, unlimited watch faces and wallpaper option, heart rate sensor, 3-axis gyroscope and accelerometer and 20-day battery life. Additional features include, tracking swimming with automatic stroke recognition, running and sleep monitoring.

Xiaomi also brought Mi Water Purifier with RO+UV, priced at Rs 11,999. It goes on sale along with other newly-launched products on Sept. 29. The complete filter cartridges can be replaced for Rs 3,997, but customers can also buy individual cartridges from within the Mi app and replace it without a technician.

Mi Water Purifier has five-step purification process through PPC, RO and PAC filters and the final step in done within the tank fitted with UV light to make sure the stored water remains pure. The water purifier also has real-time TDS monitoring and filter life tracker.

Finally, Xiaomi launched Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2, which lights up automatically when motion is detected. This is ideal for homes with kids and elders. There are two brightness settings and it shuts itself if there is no motion detected for 15 seconds, helping preserve energy.

Xiaomi is launching this product on its crowdfunding platform for just Rs 500 starting September 18 at 12 noon.