Xiaomi is only a day from hosting its "Smart Living 2020" event in India, aiming to bring a wide range of consumer products, including a smart TV, fitness tracker and more. While it is not entirely clear what Xiaomi has in store for its fans in India at the upcoming event, the Mi Band 4 has certainly generated a lot of interest.

Mi Band series has been quite successful in India, which was made possible with competitive specs and pricing. As the succession continues, the Mi Band 4 will take over the wearable market by storm as we already know the key features of the fitness tracker but little did we know of the Mi Band 4's price in India.

Based on the Mi Band 4's price in China, many guessed Xiaomi would launch the new fitness tracker for Rs 1,999 - the same as its predecessor. But a newly leaked photo of Mi Band 4's retail box shows different pricing. According to HT, the Mi Band 4's retail packaging puts the wearable's MRP at Rs 2,499. But the report also notes that the market price of the Mi Band 4 is likely to be lower - may be Rs 1,999?

For now, the cloud of mystery around the Mi Band 4's price in India hasn't cleared, but the official launch is slated for Tuesday, which means there isn't a lot of time left to remain curious. Let's take a look at the key specifications of the Mi Band 4:

Mi Band 4 features

Model Mi Band 4 Display 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display (120x240p) Battery 135mAh (20 days) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Durability 5ATM water resistance up to 50m Sensors 6-axis accelerometer, heart rate, calorie counter, sleep monitoring

Mi Band 4 is going to be available exclusively on Amazon.in. The e-commerce giant has already set up a "Notify Me" page for those who are interested to know more about the tracker as and when it launches. We'll be attending Xiaomi's "Smart Living 2020" event to bring you some hands-on coverage of all the new products, so stay tuned.