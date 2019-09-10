Xiaomi is going to make some big announcements in India on September 17, bringing a wide range of products tagged under "Smart Living 2020." The upcoming event will witness the launch of a new smart TV, supposedly the Redmi TV 70, but that's not it.

After teasing the launch of Mi Band 4 in India via social media channels, Xiaomi confirmed that the new wearable will be available exclusively on Amazon India once it has been unveiled on September 17. The fitness tracker will also be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Mi Bands have been quite popular in India for their affordability. The Mi Band 4 will continue the trend as it is tipped to launch at Rs 1,999 - keeping the same price tag as its predecessor. The Mi Band 4 is already available in China for CNY 169, which roughly translates to Rs 1,700, suggesting the accuracy of the rumoured pricing in India.

From the fitness tracker's Chinese release, we already know the features of Mi Band 4. The wearable comes with a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with touch support and 120x240 pixel resolution. One of the biggest highlights of the Mi Band 4 is the battery, which is expected to last 20 days in a single charge.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 competes well in the fitness tracking category with features like 5 ATM rating to track swimming, including various swim strokes - freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, and mixed-style. The presence of a microphone suggests the Mi Band 4 will support Google Assistant to carry out voice commands.

Mi Band 4 features 6-axis accelerometer, which helps in tracking cycling, exercise, running, and walking. With these features, the Mi Band 4 gives a solid competition to rivals with similar features retailing at a higher price range.

Xiaomi's upcoming event is expected to bring more than just a smart TV under the Redmi branding and Mi Band 4. The tag-line "Smart Living 2020" sounds exciting as Xiaomi has a wide range of smart products in China and it could be bringing a chunk of those to India. With the right pricing, which Xiaomi always tends to get right, the company's foray into new categories is going to pay off. Stay tuned for updates.