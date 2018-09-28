With a day after the unveiling, Xiaomi has released the new feature-rich Mi Band 3 and the Mi Air Purifier 2S in India on 28 September.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a good upgrade over the Mi Band 2 (review) and yet costs same as the predecessor. New Xiaomi fitness band larger 0.78-inch OLED touch-screen display, improved alerts and 50m water resistance.

Thanks to the big screen Mi Band 3 can now display contents of notifications from the companion smartphone, in addition to information such as time, date and steps count. It flaunts a sleek, minimalist design language and the navigating through the features is as simple as it gets. For instance, users can swipe up and down to scroll through menu items and left and right for more options. Other new features include a built-in stopwatch, a phone locating function, and an independent vibrating alarm function that works even when your smartphone is turned off. Interested consumers can head to Mi.com and Amazon.in to buy the Mi Band 3.

On the other hand, the Mi Air Purifier 2S comes in gorgeous compact and minimalist design. One of the big upgrades is the OLED screen, shows the PM2.5 levels and 0.3μm particles of its surroundings. In the predecessor, users had to check on the Mi Home app on their phones.

Underneath, it comes with the familiar 360-degree cylindrical filter and it is capable to suck in air from every direction and deliver a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of up to 310m³/h – it can circulate clean air entirely for a 21m2 room in just 10 minutes, Xiaomi claims.

Mi Air Purifier 2S can also be remotely controlled using the Mi Home app, Google Assistant and Alexa. It is available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in for Rs 8,999, which by the way is Rs 1,000 less than the predecessor Mi Air Purifier 2 (review) launch price.

Other new Xiaomi devices—Mi TV 4A, 4C PRO series, Mi Luggage and Mi Home Security Camera 360 are slated to go on sale in October second week.

