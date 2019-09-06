As OnePlus is building hype for its upcoming smart TV in India, Redmi is trying to steal the thunder with the launch of its own smart TV this month. Xiaomi has sent out media invites and dropped teasers for its upcoming product launch, labelled under "Smarter Living 2020," which hints at more than just a smart TV.

The teaser poster shared on Twitter has a photo of a TV with thin bezels. All hints point to Redmi TV 70, which was launched in China last month. The smart TV will be competing against OnePlus TV on the affordability factor as Redmi TV's China pricing suggests it could cost somewhere around Rs 38,000 in India.

According to the teaser, the official unveiling of the Redmi TV 70 alongside some smart home products to justify the "Smarter Living 2020" title is set for September 17. The company already sells various smart things such as smart bulbs among other lifestyle and household products. It remains to be seen just how far Xiaomi is willing to expand its smart home portfolio in India.

Xiaomi said in a tweet that "these intelligent devices will make your homes smarter." It is expected to be the biggest smart-home devices launch in India and the smart TV will just be a part of it.

Since the TV's launch seems prominent, we already know the key specifications of the Redmi TV, which makes it a solid contender in India's television space. Redmi TV features a 70-inch 4K HDR display with minimal bezels all around. Like other Mi TVs, this one too runs on the company's PatchWall platform and it is powered by a quad-core 64-bit Amlogic chipset, 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

Redmi TV 70 comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB ports, three HDMI ports, AV input, Dolby Audio and DTS HD. There's a Bluetooth-enabled voice remote that comes with the TV to carry out voice commands. If the Redmi TV 70 is indeed coming on September 17.

In another tweet, Xiaomi also announced that it has seeded 40 updates to its current Mi TV lineup in India. The current owners of the Mi TVs, including Mi TV 4A Pro (49-inch), Mi TV 4X Pro (55-inch), Mi TV 4 Pro (55inch) will receive Pie update starting next month.

So what are you most excited about in Xiaomi's smart home portfolio?