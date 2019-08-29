Xiaomi is one of the largest selling smartphone manufacturing company in the world. The Chinese company has continuously bagged the top rankings among the smartphone manufacturing companies because of its large batteries, durable designs and high-tech technology embedded on their boards within the lowest price range.

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, has been adapting to the requirements of the tech-savvy generation and has been massively developing a value for money phones that include a better camera and equipped with high-end gaming boosters and processors. This time Xiaomi has taken a step forward with the inclusion of the Redmi TV at RMB 3,799 which is approximately Rs 38,000 and the RedmiBook 14 for RMB 4,499 which is approximately Rs 45,000 in the launch event for Redmi Note 8 series.

The Chinese giant launched the Redmi Note 8 at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,000 ) for 4GB/64GB, RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000 ) for 6GB/64GB, and RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000 ) for 6GB/128GB variant. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was priced at RMB 1,399 (roughly Rs 14,000) for 6GB/64GB, RMB 1,599 (around Rs 16,000) for 6GB/128GB, and RMB 1,799 (approx. Rs 18,000 ) for 8GB/128GB variant.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi showcased the Redmi Note 8 Pro as a game-centric device, equipped with the latest MediaTek Helio G90T chipset supported by liquid cooling for heat dissipation. The company claimed that the device was the first of its kind to host the new chipset.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be sandwiched by a 6.53-inch 3D curved glass display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio on the top and will boast of the diamond-cut grade texture casing at the bottom.

Xiaomi uses a 64MP Samsung new ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor in its Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi clarified that the sensor with f/1.7 aperture can shoot pictures at 9248x6936 resolutions.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will have a larger camera module to host quad-cameras that include a primary 64MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth-sensing lens and the fingerprint scanner. Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a 20MP selfie camera that will have a dedicated TikTok button to directly create and share the videos to the app.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast-charging support through a USB Type-C charging port.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 will host a slightly smaller display than the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Redmi Note 8 will be introduced to the market with a 6.3-inch display having a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display will house a dot notch. The phone, as its superior, will host a large quad-camera module at the back with the fastest fingerprint scanner, as declared by the company.

Unlike the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Note 8 will pack a primary 48MP sensor in the rear camera ring. The other three camera sensors will include an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth-sensing lens for portrait mode. Redmi Note 8 will possess a 13MP AI camera in the front.

Redmi Note 8 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS. It will have the same battery configuration as the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Adding on to the camera features, the Redmi series will pack in some of the camera features like night mode for low light photography, AI beautify mode, Portrait mode and AI scene detection mode to perfect the photography experience of the user.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available to the customers in colour variants that include New Jade Green, White to reflect rainbow colours and grey. At the same time, Redmi has a special, World of Warcraft edition, limited for the game crazy fans.

Here are the other products Xiaomi launched at its event:

RedmiBook 14

Xiaomi launched the RedmiBook 14 powered by intel core i7-10th generation processor. Xiaomi launched two variants of the notebook with 8GB/512GB storage combinations for both variants. The variant with intel i5 10th generation is priced at RMB 4,499 (approx. Rs 45,000) and the i7 10th generation is priced at RMB 4,999 (around Rs 50,000).

The RedmiBook 14 will be available to the customers in two colour variants- Grey and Pink.

Redmi TV

The Redmi TV will come with a 70-inch screen and ultra-thin bezels. Redmi TV will get the support of Dolby Atmos audio as well as DTS HD. The TV has two HDMI ports, two USB ports and supports WiFi dual-band connectivity. Redmi TV is powered by 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The TV will come with smart connectivity for the Xiami devices and also through an IoT control page on the TV.