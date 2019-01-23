Xiaomi has marked many firsts and to continue the trend, it will add more value to its affordable fleet of smartphones by jumping aboard the Android Go ship. After spinning off Redmi into a sub-brand, Xiaomi is looking to welcome a new member to its new family, which will bring smiles to many faces who enjoy stock Android experience.

Android Go, Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone, is expected to be launched soon. Even though the company hasn't confirmed anything about the new phone, prominent leaks have reliable information about Redmi Go and its imminent arrival.

Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 7 in China and it has confirmed that Redmi Note Pro is arriving soon. Redmi Go is likely to follow Redmi Note 7 Pro's lead and a recent report had suggested that all three phones will make it to India before the end of first quarter this year.

Redmi Go has once again appeared online, this time on NBTC certification site in Thailand. It was previously spotted on FCC as well as EEC, IMDA, SIRIM in Malaysia. Despite appearing frequently on certification sites, there's little known about the actual specs of the phone.

So far, it is clear that the Redmi Go carries a model number M1903C3GG and it will run Android 9 Pie (Go edition) to host stock apps such as Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Gboard Go, Files Go and Maps Go. These "Go" apps have been designed by Google to work efficiently on low-end phones and rumours indicate the Redmi Go to be powered by 1GB RAM, 16GB expandable storage and a 5.9-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

All these features point towards an ultra-affordable price tag, which will easily trail below Rs 5,000. Xiaomi has already gained success with its MIUI and stock Android One-powered phones, but it remains to be seen if it can generate interest in Android Go phones, especially since Google's program hasn't managed to create magic in India.

For now, Redmi Note 7 is all the rage in China. It has been selling like hot cupcakes and it is still difficult to get one's hands on the device due to the flash sales lasting merely few minutes. In addition to that, videos showing the Redmi Note 7's durability have been going viral. From Xiaomi's boss smashing walnut using the phone to using the Redmi Note 7 as skates, the handset has survived the most brutal tests.