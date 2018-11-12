World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung has discreetly announced the Google phone Galaxy J4 Core, second Android Go edition after the J2 Core, which was launched in India in August.

As the name suggests, it is an advanced version of the J2 Core. The new Galaxy J4 Core sports a massive 6.0-inch HD+ screen with 720x1480p resolution. On the back, it flaunts polycarbonate-based shell with a primary camera module in the top with LED flash.

Under-the-hood, the Samsung device comes packed with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card) and a 3,300mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As said before, the Galaxy J4 Core is a Google-affiliated phone and runs pure Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition. For those unaware, the Android mobile OS development team has optimised the Android Go specifically for budget smartphones with bare minimum hardware having 1 GB RAM (or less). It is very light in size but does not compromise in terms of performance.

It can also be noted that the Android team has improvised the preinstalled Google apps (for example Files Go, Google Go, Maps Go and YouTube Go, among others) to take up 50% less space, making sure that low-end smartphone users get more space for music, apps, photos and other activities.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Galaxy J4 Core comes with 8MP with F2.2 aperture and a 5MP sensor on the front with dedicated LED flash. Sadly, there is no fingerprint sensor on both the front and backside.

In the spec-sheet, the company has not mentioned if the Galaxy J4 Core will boast face unlock or not. If there is not, it will be very difficult for Samsung to convince consumers, particularly in emerging markets, where even entry-level come with these security features. The price, which the company is yet to disclose, will decide the fate of the device.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go:

Model Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Display 6.0-inch HD+ TFT screen with 720x1480p resolution OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Go Processor 1.4GHz quad-core CPU RAM 1GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD card Camera Main: 8MP with F2.2 aperture

Front: 5MP with F2.2 aperture Battery 3,300mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, USB 2.0, GPS/GLONASS Dimensions 160.6 x 76.1 x 7.9mm Weight 177g

