After Xiaomi's co-founder and president smashed a walnut with a Redmi Note 7, leaving the former into pieces, others are finding new ways to test the phone's durability. While the end result is favouring the Redmi Note 7 as it passes brutal tests with flying colours, users are advised against hopping on to the trend.

It's a good thing that the Redmi Note 7 is built to last – something we feel most phones should be considering the rapidly advancing technologies. But not all phones are indestructible. Even the popular brick phone aka Nokia 3310 had its weak moments (that's only at extreme cases).

Following Xiaomi boss Bin Lin's lead, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing decided to put the Redmi Note 7 to test and share the results with the world. The embedded video below shows Lu dropping the Redmi Note 7 in a trashcan and sealing it off with tape. Then, he tosses the bin down the stairs and the Redmi Note 7 is seen trashing and tossing inside the sealed can as it descends. After taking the phone out of the can, Lu inspects the phone and finds no damage.

From smashing a walnut to surviving series of bashing inside a trash can, you think the Redmi Note 7 saw it all? Clearly not, as another user decided to put the latest budget premium phone through some serious distress.

The video was originally posted on China's video sharing platform Miaopai and then re-shared on YouTube for the world to watch. The Chinese blogger is seen using two Redmi Note 7 devices as skates to ride on. He uses duct tape to attach wheels to the phones and tries to skate with the makeshift roller-skate.

The attempt to skate came to a still after it got hard for the blogger to balance. But the video shows the man puts his full body weight on the phones, which are balanced on two wheels each. We don't need to stress why users must avoid the stunt, both for your safety and the safety of your phone, but it shows just how strong the Redmi Note 7 is and earns many points to Xiaomi.

Redmi Note 7 is currently available in China and it has been selling like hot cupcakes since launch. The handset boasts a glass sandwich design, which is considered fragile in nature by many, but these tests prove otherwise. The handset is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

While the durability serves as a great USP for the phone, the Redmi Note 7 is promoted for its 48MP sensor in its rear dual camera setup, tiny notch and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, 13MP front camera, Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset, 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB storage models. There is a USB Type-C port and Quick Charge 4 support as well.

Redmi Note 7, alongside Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go, is expected to make its debut in India sometime in March, but the company is yet to confirm it. So stay tuned for updates.