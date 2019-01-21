Xiaomi is off to a great start this year with the successful launch of Redmi Note 7 in China and a surprise move to separate the Redmi-series into a sub-brand. While the global markets still wait to hear on the arrival of Redmi Note 7, the Indian market has a potential launch of not one but three Redmi phones, including the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi has already confirmed the arrival of Redmi Note 7 Pro in China next month, following which the handset will launch in India. According to MySmartPrice, which broke the news of new Redmi phones' arrival in India, there are plans to launch Redmi Go, the company's first ever Android Go-edition smartphone, in India.

A total of three Redmi phones are coming to India, which triples the excitement for those who were waiting only for the Redmi Note 7. But if the report is accurate, the launch of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go will take place before the end of the first quarter, putting the launch timeline somewhere in March.

While it's still a long way to go, anticipated buyers can look at the specs of the phones are plan their purchase accordingly. Little is known about the rumoured Redmi Go at the moment, but reports suggested that it could come with a 5.9-inch display and Android Pie Go edition out of the box.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is going to be a better version of the Redmi Note 7, with upgrades such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, a new camera sensor – Sony IMX586 with the same 48MP count. More on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is to be priced at ¥1,499 (about Rs 15,570), will be revealed at launch.

As for the Redmi Note 7, the handset boasts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 48MP+5MP dual rear cameras, 13MP selfie snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging via USB Type-C port and 18W charger.

Recently, a video by Xiaomi's co-founder and president Lin Bin went viral. It showed a Redmi Note 7 smashing a walnut in a 960fps slow-mo video, proving to everyone just how durable the new phone is. Are you planning to buy any of the new Redmi phones? Share your thoughts in the comments below.