Xiaomi is on a roll with series of smartphone launches scheduled for this year. Following the success of the Redmi Note 5 series and Mi 6X, the company is planning to launch yet another affordable smartphone called the Redmi S2 to target the budget-conscious customers.

Several rumors have outlined the possible features that the Redmi S2 will offer, but the official launch date has remained a big mystery. But that changes now.

Xiaomi has shared a teaser for the Redmi S2 smartphone on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo that has a launch date of May 10. Even though the company doesn't specify it is going to be the Redmi S2, Xiaomi has smartly highlighted the letter "S" in the word "Surprise" in its teaser.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 is going to be the first smartphone under the company's new Redmi S series. Now that we have a launch date for the device, we can safely say it's only a matter of few days before all the rumors about the Redmi S2 are put to rest.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 is being advertised as a budget selfie smartphone, and it has a great potential in emerging markets such as India. It is likely that the company will launch the Redmi S2 in India and other possible markets once it has been officially unveiled in its home-country China.

Based on several leaks and rumors, the Redmi S2 will likely follow the success of Redmi Note 5 and Mi 6X. The handset was recently spotted on 3C (Compulsory Certification of China) and TENAA, revealing some key specs.

If what we've heard is true, the Redmi S2 will sport a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual rear camera setup with 12MP and 8MP sensors and a 16MP front snapper. Under the hood, it will likely sport a Snapdragon 625 chipset clocked at 2GHz.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi S2 in 3 variants, 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and also offer a palette of color choices, including gold, grey, pink, red, rose gold, silver, and white.

Under the hood, the Redmi S2 is expected to pack a 3,080mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support, and a microSD card slot. The device will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Going by the specifications, the handset will probably cost less than Rs 10,000 in India. But there's no confirmation on that. Stay tuned for updates.