Xiaomi, earlier in the month, confirmed to launch Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28 and now, reports are coming that there will a surprise global debut of Redmi Note 7 Pro later this week.

Renowned Twitter spy Ishan Agarwal has claimed that Xiaomi will be releasing not one by two Redmi phones on Thursday and to corroborate his claim, he posted pictures of both the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro along with RAM + storage configurations.

As per his reliable sources, Xiaomi intends to bring two Redmi Note 7 models—3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— and offer them in three colours—black, blue and red.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro will come in just one model—4GB RAM + 64GB storage—and will be offered in two colours—gradient blue and gradient red.

The new Redmi Note 7 is already available in China and the specifications of the device are already in the public domain, but the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be officially unveiled later this week. Initial reports indicate that the top-end model will also come with the 48MP dual camera, but the sensor will be made by Sony, whereas the generic Note 7 will have a Samsung sensor.

The Pro variant will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, while Redmi Note 7 will have Snapdragon 660. We have to wait till February 28 to know the rest of the features of the Note 7 Pro.

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 sports a water drop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, Android Oreo-based MIUI 10, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

The company has confirmed that Flipkart will one of the official sellers of the Redmi Note 7 in India.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: