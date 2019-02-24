The Redmi Note 7 made its global debut in January in China and now, it's finally coming to India later this month. Indian fans have been craving for long to get their hands on the Xiaomi's device and going by the company's latest teaser, it's totally worth the wait.

Redmi India's 50-second clip shows the durability of the Redmi Note 6 successor. The host uses a whole of lot metallic nuts, bolts, sharp nails and even keys and coins (to simulate the pocket environment, where phones are prone to scratches). He puts them all on the Redmi Note 7 in a big plastic container and shakes them violently; when he opens the box and take the phone out, it neither has any scratches nor dents on the glossy shell or on the display.

It can be noted that Xiaomi had shown similarly in China, where it was used to crack open walnuts. Rest assured the upcoming Redmi Note 7 will be one of the most rugged phones in the mid-segment.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a water drop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

It's called the #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ of a smartphone for a reason. #RedmiNote7 launching on 28th February.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

As per latest reports, Flipkart will one of the official seller of the Redmi Note 7 in India. It is slated to go on sale soon after the launch on February 28.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: