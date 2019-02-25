India's leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi has signed tinsel town's latest superstar Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador ahead of the Redmi Note 7 launch in India.
Unlike Bollywood sensation Katrina Kaif, who featured exclusively for selfie mobile Redmi Y series, Ranveer will be endorsing entire Xiaomi mobile line up, the Chinese company confirmed.
"Xiaomi is built with the love of Mi Fans, and we are really excited that our fan family is growing with Ranveer Singh joining us. Ranveer has a huge appeal across all demographics and regions and is known for the passion and the extreme attention to detail which he brings to his role, and just like Xiaomi's belief of bringing innovation to everyone, Ranveer believes in doing the best for his audience,"Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.
Ranveer Singh has been having a rollicking time in his glitzy acting career, as he delivered three back to back blockbusters with Padmaavat, Simmba and the Gully Boy, which was released a week ago is going stronger than ever in terms theatre occupancy and box office collection. Ranveer Singh has now become favourite among all age-groups and this apparently bode well with the Xiaomi's brand appeal.
In the latest ad, Ranveer known for exuberance showcases the upcoming Redmi Note 7, while he dances his heart out to the popular LMFAO's popular track 'I am sexy and I know it'. The web film in the end reveals Ranveer and Xiaomi's association as Manu Jain, MD of Xiaomi India calls the former and the two confirms the alliance.
For the uninitiated, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a water drop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.
Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.
As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.
The company has confirmed that Flipkart will one of the official sellers of the Redmi Note 7 in India.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7:
|Model
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) with 2.5D glass screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield
|OS
|Android Pie with MIUI 10
|Processor
|14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU
|RAM +Storage
|
[Note: storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card]
|Camera
|
|Battery
|4000mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 capability
|Network
|Dual 4G-VoLTE
|Add-ons
|Hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD card), facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, AK 98937 Smart PA
|Dimensions
|159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|186g
|Colours
|Black/Blue/Purple
|Price (in China)
|¥999 Yuan (approx. $ 147 /€129/10,491)
