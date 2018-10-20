Xiaomi phones in India have a striking appeal as consumers value the low-priced, feature-packed smartphones over expensive counterparts with matching specs. Xiaomi has already made a name for itself in India and it is now bringing much-awaited Redmi Note 6 Pro to the country in the hopes to continue to strengthen its position in the mid-range smartphone space.

While reports about the Redmi Note 6 Pro's India launch have been making the rounds recently, a leaked Xiaomi invite confirms the handset's imminent arrival. The press invite confirms that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will have dual cameras and it is being touted as "flagship camera killer."

Xiaomi's invite builds some suspense along the way. Since the phone's features and specifications are already known from its international launch, Xiaomi is letting fans guess the launch date. The invite shows the event is to be held in New Delhi sometime between November 11 and 20. If accurate, the company will soon start teasing the Redmi Note 6 Pro's arrival through its social media channels.

Until that happens, here's a look at what the Redmi Note 6 Pro has to offer.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro for around Rs 15,700 internationally. For the price, it offers a 6.26-inch screen with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. Its optics are quite attractive as they include dual rear and front cameras.

On the rear, the Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, PDAF and dual LED flash paired with 5MP depth sensor and AI Scene Recognition. On the front, the handset sports a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture paired with a 2MP depth sensor with AI Portrait 2.0 and AI Beautify 4.0.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, a 4,000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI. The new Redmi phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back, face unlock, hybrid dual SIM card support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.