After weeks of rumours, Xiaomi finally pulled the wraps off the much-awaited Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand on 28 September.

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro borrows the design language of the iPhone X (review). It comes with a uni-brow notch on top of the screen and also features vertically aligned dual-cameras on the top left corner. One difference is that it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

It sports 6.26-inch screen with 2.5D curved glass, 19:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. In the notch, the device houses dual-camera – primary 20MP sensor with 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture and secondary 2MP depth sensor and support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Portrait 2.0, Beautify 4.0 and Face unlock feature.

On the back, it comes with an AI-backed 12MP sensor with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation).

Under-the-hood, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, Adreno 509, Android Oreo-based MIUI, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one and half day respectively.

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 6 Pro will be initially available in Thailand for 6990 Thai Baht (approx. Rs 15,702/$216/€186). As of now, there is no word when it will be released in global markets including India.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:

Models Redmi Note 6 Pro Display 6.26-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 500 nits and 86% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 19:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM + storage configuration 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash

12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376, 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor with AI Portrait 2.0, full HD (1080p), AI Beautify 4.0 Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Hybrid dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 157.9 x 76.38 x8.2mm Colours Black, Gold and Rose Gold Price 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: TBH (Thai Baht)6990 –approx. Rs 15,702/$216/€186

