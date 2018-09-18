Xiaomi has already made a name for itself by proving that its smartphones are no joke, no matter the price range. The Chinese smartphone giant is all geared up to bring the successor to its popular and best-selling Redmi Note 5 series. Even though there's no official word on when the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 series is arriving, rumours are rife with details about the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

We've seen everything from FCC leak to a hands-on video of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, but the latest leak takes to the next level. Well ahead of the official launch, a retailer has put up the global version of Redmi Note 6 Pro for sale on AliExpress. The listing also offers a look at the key features of the phone along with an estimated price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is listed for $193.99 or up to $218.99 on AliExpress and shows four colour options, Black, Blue, Rose Gold and Red. The images of the phone suggest that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will indeed have a notched display, a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for over 70 languages.

As for the features, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is said to come with a 6.26-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch houses an earpiece and dual front cameras, which leaks have suggested to have 20MP and 2MP sensors. On the rear side of the phone are two cameras as well, featuring 12MP and 5MP sensors, earlier leaks have confirmed.

Under the hood, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a Snapdragon 636 chipset, according to AliExpress listing. But other reports have suggested that there could be a Snapdragon 660 processor running the show on the new phone. The handset is shown with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage, but we can certainly expect a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage or even a higher 6GB RAM model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is shown to have a 4,000mAh battery, which charges from a micro USB port, and it runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. Currently, there is no evidence pointing us towards the exact launch date of the Redmi Note 6 Pro in China or India, but it is likely to be revealed sooner than later.