Just a few weeks ago, Xiaomi unveiled Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand and now reports claim that the company is planning to bring the new device to India soon.

If the renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal is to be believed, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to make debut next month around Diwali festival. Agarwal also posted colour variants and the RAM+ storage configurations of the India-bound device.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is said to come in black, blue, red and rose gold shades, and will be available in 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage.

For those unaware, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in iPhone X-like notch display design. It comes with a uni-brow notch on top of the screen and on the back, it also features vertically aligned dual-cameras on the top left corner. One difference is that it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear side.

The highlight of the device is the photography hardware. It boasts a feature-rich dual-camera – primary 20MP sensor with 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture and secondary 2MP depth sensor and support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Portrait 2.0, Beautify 4.0 and Face unlock feature.

On the back, it comes with an AI-backed 12MP sensor with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation).

Other stipulated features include 6.26-inch screen with 2.5D curved glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, Adreno 509, Android Oreo-based MIUI, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one and a half day.

How much Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will cost in India?

As of now, Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 6 Pro cost 6990 Thai Baht (approx. Rs 15,702/$216/€186) in Thailand. We expect the company to offer the device with the same price if not less in India, as it makes devices locally.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:

Models Redmi Note 6 Pro Display 6.26-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 500 nits and 86% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 19:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) ( Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) ( Storage expandable up to 128GB) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Camera Main: 12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash

12MP (with dual pixel autofocus, 1.4µm pixel size, F1.9 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus,)+5MP depth sensor with AI Scene Recognition, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and dual-tone LED flash Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376, 1.8µm pixel size, F2.0 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor with AI Portrait 2.0, full HD (1080p), AI Beautify 4.0 Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Hybrid dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 157.9 x 76.38 x8.2mm Colours Black, Gold and Rose Gold Price Model 1 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage): TBH (Thai Baht)6990 –approx. Rs 15,702/$216/€186

