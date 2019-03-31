Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is everything people can talk about right now, but the two-generation old Redmi Note 5 Pro is making the headlines in India. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was one of the biggest best-sellers of its time as the company sold millions of units across the country and those millions of users are in for a huge treat.

Xiaomi is rolling out the latest MIUI update to Redmi Note 5 Pro users in India, bringing some of the biggest and most useful features such as system-wide dark mode and Game Turbo mode. With PUBG Mobile gaining more spotlight with every passing day, mobile users are more interested in gaming and a feature like Game Turbo mode for a seamless experience.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users are getting MIUI 10 Global beta 9.3.25 update based on Android 9.0 Pie, which also includes April security patch. Since this is a beta update, the traditional OTA update method won't work here. But there's an easy method to update the Redmi Note 5 Pro to the latest MIUI beta update.

Before we get started with the update process, make sure you get a back up of all your data. It's also worth noting that the update process might be tricky if you're not tech savvy, so it's best to wait for the official OTA update, which shouldn't take long.

How to update Redmi Note 5 Pro with MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.25?

Step 1: Download Recovery ROM for the Redmi Note 5 Pro from Mi Community website.

Step 2: Connect your Redmi Note 5 Pro to PC and transfer the downloaded file to root directory in phone's storage.

Step 3: Go to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

Step 4: Tap on three dots on the top right corner.

Step 5: Tap the Update package and select the MIUI 10 9.3.25 Recovery ROM file.

Step 6: Tap the OK button and wait for the installation to complete.

Step 7: Reboot when prompted and select update.

Step 8: Once the Redmi Note 5 Pro reboots, the new software will be successfully installed.