Xiaomi recently hiked the prices of its best-selling smartphone and smart TV in India. The Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched at Rs 13,999 is now priced at Rs 14,999, and less than a month after, there are reports suggesting yet another price hike for the critically-acclaimed budget smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants, 4GB and 6GB RAM, priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The Rs 1,000 price hike on May 1 was a result of government's recent import duty hike on mobile components and depreciated value of Indian rupee.

Xiaomi also wanted to ramp up supply for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which required importing of PCBAs for quicker production. As a result, the handset which was available through flash sales since its launch can now be purchased without the online rush.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and partner retailers. But the news of a second price hike for the Redmi Note 5 Pro making the rounds on the internet made prospective buyers worry.

The circulation of this new piece of information wasn't made through official channels, but Xiaomi wasn't the one to overlook such widespread misinformation, especially after the first price hike came as a surprise to many. The company refuted media reports about the second price hike on the Redmi Note 5 Pro via a tweet.

"We have noticed a post which is circulating false claims on Redmi Note 5 Pro's price hike," the official Redmi India's Twitter handle tweeted as a part of the clarification to the ongoing rumours. The company assured that the information is "incorrect" and that the Redmi Note 5 Pro continues to be available at the same price as it was since May 1.

Something has come to our notice regarding Redmi Note 5 Pro & we would like to clarify. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/LGga93qZyY — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 28, 2018

It's not clear whether the recent price hike affected the Redmi Note 5 Pro sales in India, but an impact was natural if the news of a second price hike turned out to be true. Xiaomi did not wait until the word spread like wildfire, instead decided to shut the rumours before they grew roots.

If your question is whether the Redmi Note 5 Pro is worth buying at Rs 14,999, here's a look at all the features that come with the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual rear cameras with 12MP + 5MP sensors and a 20MP front-facing snapper with soft LED flash for selfies. Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 636 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, 64GB expandable storage and it is now upgradable to Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6.

The metallic unibody houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner at the back, and there are standard features such as dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support and more.