Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has released the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6 software to the company's feature-rich Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The new MIUI 9 series update (with build number: version 9.5.6.0.OEIMIFA) is available Over-The-Air (OTA) and also with the downloadable file at the company's official MIUI page. It comes with several new value-added features and also the latest Google security patch.

If you haven't received any update notification on your phone, you can check manually by following the procedure below:

Step 1: Go settings>> About phone >> System update> check for update

Step 2: Select download and once that it is done, tap install now option. It will automatically reboot to complete the installation procedure and you are good to go.

What's coming in Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 9.5.6:

The new Android Oreo 8.1 update will bring the Google's latest security patch including Safe Browser feature to detect when users unknowingly go to malicious URLs, and it will stop any spying attempts on the phone.

Also, v8.1 Oreo comes with new biometric security options that will allow the user to disable fingerprint reader if an unregistered fingerprint tries to open the phone more than a pre-set number of attempts.

It also comes with a value-added battery management feature that will allow the user to see the battery life status of the wireless earphones, so he or she can know beforehand to charge them before heading out.

Google's Android team has also added Neural Networks API (NNAPI) support in v8.1 Oreo, which will enable device's machine-learning capabilities to improve user-experience of Google Assistant's personalized recommendations to the device owners.

But, we are not sure if a mid-range phone like Redmi Note 5 Pro has the compatible hardware to run NNAPI.

Xiaomi has also incorporated custom features of its own including improvements to Mi Mover app. Earlier if the device owner tried transferring the data from old phone to the new Xiaomi phone and got interrupted mid-way, the user had to repeat the procedure from the start. Now, the company claims that Mi Mover app will automatically resume from wherever it got abruptly stopped, thus saving a lot of time to upgrade to the new Xiaomi phone.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi and Google's Android Oreo roll-out schedule.