Popular smartphone maker Xiaomi has set the ball rolling for works on the development of Android Pie-based MIUI software for four popular phones in China.

In the official blog, Xiaomi has invited Mi community fans and software developers to test Android Pie update for the Mi 6X, Redmi Note 5 (Note 5 Pro in India), Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi S2 (global-Redmi Y2). If things go as planned, it intends to start internal testing within this quarter (before the end of March 2019).

As of now, there is no official word on whether the new firmware will keep the MIUI 10 series moniker or come with the MIUI 11 series for global Xiaomi phones. It can be noted that the company has released the Android Pie under MIUI 10.1.1 for several phones including Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Max 3 and Mi 8 Youth Edition.

Whatever the final name be, the aforementioned Xiaomi phone owners will get the Android Pie and experience new features, digital wellbeing, and also get the latest security patch for protection against malware.

Interested readers can register to Xiaomi Android Pie beta programme on the official forum page (here).

Android Pie: All you need to know

Android/Twitter (screen-grab)

One of the USP of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Google Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Xiaomi.