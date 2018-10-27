Flipkart is celebrating the festive season in India by hosting Festive Dhamaka Days sale, which ends Saturday, October 27. There are plenty of attractive deals and discounts on a wide range of products and this could be the last chance to grab them before the sale comes to an end. Of the many deals we've been hearing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for just Rs 1,299 is easily one for grabs.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro's price starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM. Bringing the cost right down to Rs 1,299 is a no-brainer deal. But does the offer sound too good to be true? Well, it sort of is.

It is possible to get Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 1,299 if buyers availed all the offers. Here's how you can get the Redmi Note 5 Pro at its lowest price ever.

Firstly, Flipkart is offering a special Rs 2,000 off on the handset's price, bringing the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB+64GB price down to Rs 12,999 without any conditions. But the biggest catch to purchase the handset for Rs 1,299 is by availing the exchange offer by Flipkart.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro's product listing on Flipkart says buyers can avail up to Rs 11,700 off on exchange. It's worth noting that the exchange value depends on the make and model of the exchanging smartphone and sometimes it may not be the best option to trade-in a higher-end model for a comparatively low specs smartphone.

For instance, if you own the OnePlus 5T and you're willing to exchange it for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Flipkart is willing to give Rs 11,700 off. But does it make sense to go from OnePlus 5T to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro? Not by a fair chance, unless you need a brand new phone for which you are willing to compromise on the performance and other features by a notch.

Similarly, if you trade in your iPhone 6S Plus, Flipkart is offering just Rs 8,200 towards exchange discount. Quite frankly, it may not be the best thing to go from iPhone 6S Plus to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, but persistent buyers can get better value for their older iPhone by selling it on OLX or other platforms than on Flipkart.

Just as in the case of Nokia 5.1 Plus' deal on Flipkart where its effective price is Rs 749, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 1,299 isn't as great a deal. Not every customer has a phone to exchange and even if they do, the exchange discount isn't the best out there for high-end phones.

There are other offers that buyers can avail while purchasing the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Customers can get 10 percent instant discount on purchasing the phone using Axis Bank Debit and Credit cards, 10 percent cashback with PhonePe, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card and finally opt for 50 percent Buyback value by purchasing a policy at Rs 99.