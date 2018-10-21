Earlier this month, Xiaomi hosted a successful Dussehra festive sale and the leading smartphone-maker is now all geared up for 'Diwali with Mi' promotional campaign next week in India.

The company is offering huge discounts on popular camera-centric smartphones such as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2 (review) and Y2 series. Xiaomi is also giving away flagship Poco F1 (review), Mi TV series and other products for just Re 1.

It's just not smartphones and smart TVs, Xiaomi is also offering lucrative deals on the Internet of Things such as Mi Home Security Camera 360, also Mi Luggage, smart fitness band Mi Band 3, Mi Power Banks and more [full details in the table below].

Furthermore, Xiaomi is hosting interactive games which include the "Cracker Ninja" wherein Mi fans and users will need to light up crackers that pop up on the screen while avoiding bombs, and light enough crackers to win amazing products such as Poco F1, Redmi Y2 (review) and Mi Power Banks as well as Mi coupons.

Users can also invite friends to play the game and help them earn more lives, thereby making this more engaging. In addition, customers will also have a chance to play "More Likes, More Discounts" activity wherein they stand the chance to bring down the price of products by liking them.

The more likes a product gets, the more discount it will get. Both these activities are already live on mi.com. The Cracker Ninja game will go on until October 25 at 23:59 pm and the "More Likes, More Discounts" activity will be on until October 22 at 23:59 pm.

Diwali with Mi sale: Xiaomi discount offer available on select Mi products

Products MRP Discount New Price Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) Rs 14,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 12,999 Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB+64GB) Rs 16,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 14,999 Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB) Rs 12,999 RS 2,000 RS 10,999 Mi A2 Rs 16,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 14,999 Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43) Rs 22,999 Rs 1,000 Rs 21,999 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i White Rs 1,499 Rs 100 Rs 1,399 Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic Black Rs 899 Rs 100 Rs 799 Mi Earphones Basic Black Rs 399 Rs 50 Rs 349 Mi Earphones Basic Red Rs 399 Rs 50 Rs 349 Mi Earphones Black Rs 699 Rs 100 Rs 599 Mi Earphones Silver Rs 699 Rs 100 Rs 599 Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver White Rs 999 Rs 100 Rs 899 Mi Router 3C Rs 999 Rs 100 Rs 899 Mi Body Composition Scale Rs 1,999 Rs 200 Rs 1,799 Mi Selfie Stick Rs 699 Rs 100 Rs 599 Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Rs 1,099 Rs 100 Rs 999 Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 Rs 1,799 Rs 200 Rs 1,599 Mi Band - HRX Edition Rs 1299 Rs 300 Rs 999 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Rs 799 Rs 100 Rs 699

In addition to flat discounts, Xiaomi, in collaboration with partner banks and e-wallet firms, is offering extra cash waiver and also vouchers on select products.

SBI will offer flat Rs. 750 instant discount with SBI Credit Cards for a minimum purchase of Rs 7500;

PayTM will offer Flat Rs. 500 cash back on Redmi Note 5 Pro and POCO F1;

MobiKwik will offer 20% SuperCash up to Rs 2000;

Amazon Pay will offer flat RS 500 off on purchase of Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43);

IXIGO will offer coupons worth RS 3500 which is applicable only on purchase of smartphones

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Xiaomi.