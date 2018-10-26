Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale is live and there are plenty of deals for armchair shoppers. Smartphones are in great demand during such sales, which is why there are attractive offers on popular phones. One such deal that is grabbing everyone's attention is Nokia 5.1 Plus selling for just Rs 749.

Nokia 5.1 Plus for such low price is undoubtedly a great deal, given the phone's selling price is Rs 10,499. But there's more to the story. Before you jump in excitement, Flipkart's deal on Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with certain conditions. If all checked, the price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus can certainly be brought down to Rs 749.

How to buy Nokia 5.1 Plus for Rs 749?

Firstly, Flipkart has listed the Nokia 5.1 Plus for Rs 10,499 during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale, which runs till October 27. During that period, buyers can avail no cost EMI option, 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Debit and credit cards as well as with PhonePe wallet.

But these offers do not even get the Nokia 5.1 Plus' price anywhere close to Rs 749. But those who exchange their old smartphones can fetch up to Rs 9,750 off.

The offer price of Rs 749 for Nokia 5.1 Plus only stands well with the exchange of maximum value. Flipkart offers exchange value depending on the make and model of a smartphone. For instance, OnePlus 5 could fetch you the highest value of Rs 9,750 off on exchange, whereas other models such as the iPhone 6s Plus will get you around Rs 8,200.

There are multiple brands and models to choose from and buyers are advised to exercise caution while settling for the Flipkart's exchange offer. Our independent research showed that buyers have a better chance of getting a higher value for their used phone by selling it on OLX than on Flipkart. But those who want to avoid the hassles of dealing through multiple calls and meetings, Flipkart's exchange offer is a one-stop-shop.

Even then, it doesn't make sense for a OnePlus 5 user to switch to Nokia 5.1 Plus for many reasons such as the resale price of the OnePlus device is higher elsewhere and the features it offers are way better than what the Nokia phone offers.

Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.5-inch FullView display with HD+ resolution and notch, dual rear cameras with 13MP and 5MP sensors and an 8MP front-facing snapper. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio P60 processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and 3,060mAh battery.