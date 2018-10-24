Taiwanese smartphone-maker Asus released the recently unveiled Zenfone Max M1 and the Lite L1 for the first time in India on October 24.

The new budget phones Zenfone Max M1 and the Zenfone Lite L1 cost Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. As part of the promotional Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale offer, they can be grabbed for just Rs 7,499 and Rs 5,999.

Flipkart is also offering exchange deals on both the devices up to an additional Rs 7,100 and Rs 5,350 cash discount, respectively, provided the old mobile is in working condition.

Furthermore, consumers can claim an additional 10 percent discount if they purchase the device through Axis Buzz credit/debit card. It is valid from October 24 to October 27.

Reliance Jio will also be offering Rs 2,200 worth data benefits in addition to 50GB data subscribers who buy either the Zenfone Max M1 or the Lite L1.

The Zenfone Max M1 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView screen and a sturdy polycarbonate body with a metallic finish on the back.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, impressive 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a more than a day.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and a 5MP front snapper with dedicated light support for low-light selfies.

The Zenfone Lite L1, as the name suggests, is watered down version of the Max M1. It has the same 5.45-inch HD+ FullView LCD screen as the latter but differs in certain aspects. It comes with a sturdy polycarbonate shell with a metallic finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 3,000mAh cell, which is enough for the phone to last a whole day easily.

Zenfone Lite L1 features a 13MP primary shooter with LED flash and 5MP front camera, which also supports face unlock capability.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1:

Models Zenfone Max M1 Zenfone Lite L1 Display 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) IPS FullView screen with 2.5D glass Brightness: 400 nits, 65% NTSC Color Gamut

Contrast ratio: 800:1

Aspect ratio: 18:1

Screen-to-body ratio: 82% 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) IPS FullView screen with 2D glass Brightness: 400 nits, 65% NTSC Color Gamut

Contrast ratio: 800:1

Aspect ratio: 18:1

Screen-to-body ratio: 82% OS Android Oreo with Zen UI 5.0 Android Oreo with Zen UI 5.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core RAM 3GB LPDDR3 2GB LPDDR3 Storage 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 13MP with 4P lens, F2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 0.03s PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash, Camera modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Panorama, Time Lapse, Portrait, HDR

Front: 8MP with 3P lens, F2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, LED flash, Auto, Beauty, Portrait, HDR Main: 13MP with 4P lens, F2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 0.03s PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash, Camera modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Panorama, Time Lapse, Portrait, HDR

Front: 5MP with 3P lens, F2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, LED flash, Auto, Beauty, Portrait, HDR Battery 3,000mAh with 5W adapter 3,000mAh with 5W adapter Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE Add-ons Three slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 + microSD card), face unlock, fingerprint sensor (0.3 sec fast unlock, 5 finger & 360° recognition), Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Big magnet speaker, bottom output, dual microphone, AGPS/GLONASS, micro USB port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Video trimmer & collage app Three slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 + microSD card), face unlock Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Big magnet speaker, single microphone, AGPS/GLONASS, micro USB port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Video trimmer & collage app Dimensions 147.26 x 70.9 x 8.7 mm 147.26 x 71.77 x 8.15 mm Weight 150g 140g Colours Black and Gold Black and Gold Price MRP: Rs 8,999

Festive offer: Rs 7,499 MRP: Rs 6,999

Festive offer: Rs 5,999

