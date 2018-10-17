After the successful launch of the mid-range Zenfone Max Pro, Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus is back with two new feature-rich budget Android phones — Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 in India.

I had an opportunity to test the new device before the launch. Zenfone Max M1, as the name suggests, is a watered down version of Max Pro M1. But, make no mistake the new phone comes with a good set of hardware for its price. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView screen and a sturdy polycarbonate body with a metallic finish on the back.

With the brief time, I spent with the device, I was impressed with the screen, its bright and even the build quality is decent for the price range.

Under-the-hood, Max M1 comes with time-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, sumptuous 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough to keep the phone running for a more than a day.

It comes with a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and a 5MP front snapper with dedicated light support for low-light selfies. In the demo, the image quality of the photos taken using the Zenfone Max M1's camera in the indoors were decent and but will pass the final judgement after I take images other lighting conditions.

As far as the Zenfone Lite L1 is concerned, it is an entry-level Android phone. It has the same 5.45-inch HD+ FullView LCD screen as the MaxM1 but differs in certain aspects. It comes with a sturdy polycarbonate shell with a metallic finish.

Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 3,000mAh cell, which is enough for the phone to last a whole day easily.

Zenfone Lite L1 comes with a 13MP primary shooter with LED flash and 5MP front camera, which also support face unlock, which is very rare in this price range. In the indoor lighting conditions, both the cameras took decent pictures. We will posting a full review with in the coming week. Stay tuned.

What I really liked about the new Zenfone Max M1 and the Lite L1 is that both the devices come with three dedicated slots, two for SIMs and one for micro SD card. With this, consumers never have to make any compromises whether to go for just the two SIMS and forget extra storage or be satisfied with just one SIM, which is the case with most phones in the available in the market. Hybrid SIM slot is such a misnomer term, which most often hoodwinks consumers, who later come to know and have to choose between storage and second SIM.

Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 launch offers:

Asus Zenfone Max M1 and the Lite L1 are priced Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. But, as part of the festive offer, they will be available for Rs 7,499 and Rs 5,999, respectively for a limited period. They both come in black and gold colour options and will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart soon.

Reliance Jio will also be offering Rs 2,200 worth data benefits in addition to 50GB data subscribers who buy either the Zenfone Max M1 or the Lite L1.

With top-notch features and aggressive price-tag, Zenfone Max M1 and the Zenfone Lite L1 will definitely disrupt the budget smartphone market in India this festive season.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1:

Models Zenfone Max M1 Zenfone Lite L1 Display 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) IPS FullView screen with 2.5D glass Brightness: 400 nits, 65% NTSC Color Gamut

Contrast ratio: 800:1

Aspect ratio: 18:1

Screen-to-body ratio: 82% 5.45-inch HD+ (1440x720p) IPS FullView screen with 2D glass Brightness: 400 nits, 65% NTSC Color Gamut

Contrast ratio: 800:1

Aspect ratio: 18:1

Screen-to-body ratio: 82% OS Android Oreo with Zen UI 5.0 Android Oreo with Zen UI 5.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core RAM 3GB LPDDR3 2GB LPDDR3 Storage 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 13MP with 4P lens, F2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 0.03s PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash, Camera modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Panorama, Time Lapse, Portrait, HDR

Front: 8MP with 3P lens, F2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, LED flash, Auto, Beauty, Portrait, HDR Main: 13MP with 4P lens, F2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 0.03s PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash, Camera modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Panorama, Time Lapse, Portrait, HDR

Front: 5MP with 3P lens, F2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, LED flash, Auto, Beauty, Portrait, HDR Battery 3,000mAh with 5W adapter 3,000mAh with 5W adapter Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE Add-ons Three slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 + microSD card), face unlock, fingerprint sensor (0.3 sec fast unlock, 5 finger & 360° recognition), Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Big magnet speaker, bottom output, dual microphone, AGPS/GLONASS, micro USB port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Video trimmer & collage app Three slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 + microSD card), face unlock Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Big magnet speaker, single microphone, AGPS/GLONASS, micro USB port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Video trimmer & collage app Dimensions 147.26 x 70.9 x 8.7 mm 147.26 x 71.77 x 8.15 mm Weight 150g 140g Colours Black and Gold Black and Gold Price MRP: Rs 8,999

Festive offer: Rs 7,499 MRP: Rs 6,999

Festive offer: Rs 5,999

