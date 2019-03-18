After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi finally unveiled the new generation budget phone Redmi 7 in Beijing along with China-region specific Redmi Note 7 Pro, which was first announced recently in India.

The new Redmi 7 comes with a decent upgrade over the predecessor both in terms of visual appeal and internal hardware. The first noticeable change is the dot-notch design, which makes the display wider and with HD+ resolution, people will have a good time watching videos with less obstruction. It also features 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 series shield, which not only adds value to the aesthetics of the exterior outlook but also protects the screen from damage during the accidental drop.

On the back, Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a glossy shell with a fingerprint sensor in the middle and dual camera 12MP+2MP sensors on the back.

Under-the-hood, Redmi 6 successor comes packed with 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, Android Pie-based MIUI 10, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB storage via microSD card), an 8MP selfie shooter and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 7 will be offered three configurations—2GB + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB: ¥799 and 4GB + 64GB— for ¥699 (around $104/€92/Rs 7, 143), (around $119/€105/Rs 8,164) and ¥999 (around $149/€131/Rs 10,209), respectively. It is slated to go on sale March 26 and come in three colour options—Black, Blue and Red.

As of now, there is no word on when the Redmi 7 will make its way to India, but Xiaomi is unlikely to waste not more than a month, as the Indian market, lately is getting very competitive and rivals such as Tecno, Realme and even former leader Samsung are aggressively launching multiple phones with cost-effective prices.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 7:

Model Xiaomi Redmi 7 Display 6.26-inch HD+ (1520x720p) with 2.5D curved glass shield, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Aspect ratio: 19:9

Brightness: 84% NTSC Colour Gamut OS Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 Processor 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core with Adreno 506 GPU RAM + Storage 2GB + 16GB

3GB + 32GB

4GB + 64GB -expandable up to 512GB via microSD card Camera Main: 12MP (with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor Front: 8MP selfie snapper Battery 4,000mAh Network Dual 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Three dedicated slots ( SIM-1 + SIM-2 + microSD card), fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS Dimensions 158.65 x 7.43 x 8.47 mm Weight 180g Colours Black/Blue/Red Price 2GB + 16GB: ¥699 (around $104/€92/Rs 7, 143)

3GB + 32GB: ¥799 (around $119/€105/Rs 8,164)

4GB + 64GB: ¥999 (around $149/€131/Rs 10,209)

