Last week, Xiaomi pulled the wraps off the new Redmi Note 7 along with the Note 7 Pro in India and then the media attention shifted to China, wherein the company is hosting a product event on March 18. Many speculations indicated that Xiaomi might reveal just the local price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but now, new reports indicate it might also unveil budget Redmi 7 phone.

The Xiaomi device bearing model number: M1810F6LE understood to be the Redmi 7 has been spotted on TENAA (courtesy, Giz China), an US-equivalent of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. It shows the device will have 6.26-inch TFT LCD HD+ (1520x720p) screen and will be powered by 3,900mAh battery. This is a big upgrade considering the fact that the generic Redmi 6 comes with a smaller 5.45-inch screen and a 3,000mAh cell.

Also, TENAA archives reveal that Xiaomi Redmi 7 will come in dimensions-- 158.65×76.43×8.47 (mm) and weigh 180g. It will be made available in six colours including black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple and gray.

There are no other details on the website, if rumours are to be believed, it is said to come with a dual 12MP camera on the back and an 8MP selfie snapper.

Considering all the reports, Redmi 7 is shaping up to be the promising successor of the Redmi 6 series. If Xiaomi goes with aggressive pricing as it did with the Redmi Note 7 series in India, there will be no stopping for Xiaomi to rule the Indian market for the rest of 2019.

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is slated to go on sale for the first time in India on March 6 via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and later in Mi Preferred Partner stores with prices starting at Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 sports a dot-notch design featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), Android OS-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

It also comes with dual 12MP+2MP primary snapper with LED flash on the back and a 13MP AI camera on the front.